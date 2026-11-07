I’m going to start bringing my videos and updates together in one weekly article here. If you missed something during the week, or you’d rather read than watch, you’ll have a place to catch up. I’ll also share upcoming workshops and things from other people that I think you’ll find useful.

This week, we’re looking at how a raise affects your pension, a confusing number on your TDA paystub, and Alyson Monzon’s post about terminal leave for paras. Plus, I hope you’ll join me Monday evening for my “Can I Retire Yet?” workshop.

What does a raise mean for your Final Average Salary?

With the 3.5% raise that took effect in September, some people have asked whether their final average salary goes up by that same percentage right away.

It doesn’t, although I can understand why someone might think that. You’re now earning a higher salary, so shouldn’t your pension reflect it?

The thing to remember is that your final average salary is an average of earnings over time. The raise starts affecting that average as you earn money at the new rate. It doesn’t replace the earlier, lower earnings already in the FAS calculation.

So yes, the raise can help your pension. You just have to work under that higher salary for a while to see the effect build.

If you’re close to retirement, this is something worth looking at with your own numbers. Staying another few months could make a difference, but you’ll want to know how much before deciding whether it’s worth it to you.





A TDA mismatch on your paystub

If you contribute to both the traditional TDA and the Roth, there’s something you should know when you check your paystub.

The “balance” or “installment left” figure alongside your traditional TDA deduction only accounts for your traditional TDA contributions. It doesn’t subtract what you’re contributing to the Roth.

That matters because your traditional and Roth contributions count toward the same annual limit. The amount you have left to contribute needs to account for both.

Now, this doesn’t mean your money is missing or that it isn’t going into your accounts. The problem is the information being shown to you. If you’re using that figure to see how close you are to your maximum, it isn’t giving you the full picture.

I wanted to flag this because checking your paystub should help you keep track of your money. You shouldn’t have to figure out which contributions a remaining-balance number leaves out.

For now, make sure you’re counting both your traditional and Roth contributions. I’m hoping the teacher trustees, TRS, and the DOE get together and fix it.





Terminal leave and paraprofessionals

I also want to share what Alyson Monzon had to say about terminal leave and paraprofessionals.

The UFT, on Instagram and its website, is telling all UFT members that the DOE will no longer accept paper terminal leave applications and that applications must go through SOLAS. But, as Alyson explains, paras cannot use SOLAS to apply for terminal leave, even though nearly every other UFT member can.

Terminal leave allows eligible employees to use accumulated CAR days for paid leave before retiring. Every two CAR days provide one day of terminal leave.

If you are getting ready to retire, you need to know how to apply. Following your union’s instructions shouldn’t leave you stuck trying to use a process that isn’t available to you.

Alyson is rightfully asking the UFT to correct the announcement, clarify how paras should apply, and push the DOE to let them apply online too. I agree with her.



Can I Retire Yet? workshop

If you’ve been asking yourself, “Can I retire yet?” I hope you’ll join me Monday, November 9 at 7 PM

We’ll spend our time together focusing on three questions:

Am I eligible to retire?

Can I afford to retire?

Am I ready to retire?

We’ll talk about pension eligibility, retirement income, expenses, healthcare, choosing a retirement date, and preparing for life after full-time work.

You don’t need to have it all figured out before you come. You might be hoping to retire soon, or you might still be a few years away and wondering where to start. The workshop is a chance to work through what you need to consider and bring some clarity to the decision.

Register here for “Can I Retire Yet?”

Please use your personal email address (non-DOE) when you register.

Book your private pension consultation.

In a pension consultation with me, we’ll spend an hour looking closely at your pension, TDA, and possible retirement dates, with time to work through the questions that matter to you. We’ll compare scenarios so you can see what your choices would mean in dollars, and I’ll explain the numbers so they make sense.

After the consultation, you’ll receive personalized reports with the calculations and comparisons we discussed, giving you something concrete to use as you make your retirement decisions.

Learn more and book your consultation at kazanskyconsulting.com.