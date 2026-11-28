I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving and is enjoying the long weekend.

This week’s recap is going to be a little different. Earlier this week, I shared some information about what happened behind the scenes at TRS regarding the accident disability pensions of 183 retired paraprofessionals. There is a lot here that I think every TRS member needs to know.

I also want to share two articles that were written about this issue, one from a paraprofessional sharing her reaction to the news and another that takes a deeper dive into the documents released by TRS.

And for those of you thinking about retiring or resigning from the DOE, I’ll also go over some information about termination pay.

What Did Our Teacher Trustees Know?

Last week, the UFT announced that it had filed a notice of claim against the New York City Teachers’ Retirement System over the accident disability pensions of 183 retired paraprofessionals.

Remember, these are paraprofessionals who were injured on the job. For years, in some cases more than a decade, TRS had been paying them accident disability pensions equal to two-thirds of their final average salary.

Then, in June, TRS essentially told them that it had been using the wrong formula all those years, that their pensions would be cut in half, and that TRS would be looking to take back the money it says they were overpaid.

Imagine being retired for ten years, living on your pension, and getting that phone call.

The UFT is now asking for those pensions to be restored, for the overpayments to be forgiven, and for any money that TRS has already taken back to be returned to the paraprofessionals. I absolutely support all of that, and I hope the UFT is successful.

But here’s where things get really disturbing.

Someone filed a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request with TRS to find out what went on behind the scenes. TRS responded to that request, and I’ve had an opportunity to look through those documents.

It turns out that TRS knew about this problem back in February. And so did our three teacher trustees.

Take a look at these dates:

January 26: The DOE issues its memo officially kicking off the TRS teacher trustee election.

February 3: TRS knows there is a problem with the calculation of these accident disability pensions.

February 4: I announce my candidacy for teacher trustee.

February 5: An email is sent to all three teacher trustees, Tom Brown, Victoria Lee, and Christina McGrath, making them aware of the issue.

May 13: The teacher trustee election takes place.

May 26: The counting of the ballots begins.

June 2: The counting of the ballots is completed. This is also the date TRS was prepared to begin contacting the affected paraprofessionals.

November 17: The UFT files its notice of claim against TRS.

Four months. For four months, the three teacher trustees knew there was a problem with these pensions, and the people whose pensions were actually affected didn’t know.

Now, I spent nine years on the TRS Board. I understand that it takes time to make changes to computer systems, redo pension calculations, prepare letters, and work through all of the administrative issues that come with something like this.

What I don’t understand is why any of that would prevent TRS from letting these paraprofessionals know that there was a problem in the first place.

And I have some very specific questions for each of our three teacher trustees.

What did you do after you received that email on February 5? Did you ask TRS to immediately notify the affected retirees? Did you bring this issue to the UFT leadership? Was anybody working on a legislative solution? Was anybody fighting to prevent TRS from taking money back from these retirees?

And whose decision was it to wait until June to tell them?

Of course, there was something else going on during those four months. The teacher trustee election.

I was running in that election, but I wasn’t a trustee at the time, so I had absolutely no idea that any of this was going on. All spring, while we were campaigning and members were deciding who they wanted representing them on the TRS Board, none of this information was made public

Can I prove that the election was the reason this information wasn’t made public until June? No. But I certainly think the timing warrants some questions and could have affected the outcome of that election.

And now, nine months after the teacher trustees were first made aware of the problem, the UFT has filed a notice of claim.

I’m glad they did. But I also want to know what was being done during those nine months.

If this were your pension, wouldn’t you want to know what your representatives were doing on your behalf?

A Paraprofessional’s Reaction

After I posted my video, Alyson Monzon, a paraprofessional, wrote an article on her Substack about her reaction to the information I shared.

She described three emotions: shock, sadness, and anger.

I want to share something she wrote that I think is particularly important:

“We are essential when our labor is needed, when our dues are collected, and especially when our votes are counted.”

Think about that for a minute.

For Alyson, this is about much more than the pensions of these 183 retired paraprofessionals. It’s another example of something that she and many of her paraprofessional colleagues have been frustrated about for a long time: whether their own union gives their issues the same attention and urgency that it gives to the issues of other members.

She talks about her frustration with union leaders who put loyalty to their caucus ahead of their responsibility to the members they represent.

Like me, Alyson is glad that the UFT is now taking legal action on behalf of these retirees. But she also wants answers about what happened between February and June.

I really encourage you to read her entire article, especially those of you who are not paraprofessionals. Sometimes we need to hear directly from our colleagues about what their experience as members of our union has been.

Read Alyson Monzon’s article: They Knew. We Didn’t. That’s What Hurts.

There’s Even More in Those FOIL Documents

Educators of NYC published an article in The Wire that goes into much greater detail about the 453 pages of documents that TRS provided in response to the FOIL request.

If you want to better understand how we got here, there’s a lot of good information in this article.

It goes back to the legislation passed in 2002 that provided an enhanced accident disability retirement benefit for qualifying teachers but did not extend that same benefit to paraprofessionals.

It also discusses internal correspondence directing TRS staff to stop finalizing accident disability retirements for certain job titles, as well as the work TRS was doing in February and March to revise its accident disability retirement brochure.

Again, all of this was happening months before the affected retirees were told there was a problem.

The article also talks about the work being done by the NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees, Fix Retiree Benefits, and Fix Para Pay to bring attention to this issue, help these retirees, and advocate for a legislative solution. Those efforts deserve recognition.

And it raises another interesting issue. The UFT is now taking legal action against a retirement system on whose Board its own representatives sit. I think that’s something worth discussing, particularly given how long those representatives knew about the problem before it became public.

Read the full article from The Wire here.

I want to be very clear about what I ultimately want to see happen here.

I want these 183 paraprofessionals to keep their two-thirds accident disability pensions. I want TRS to stop taking money back from them and return whatever money has already been taken. And I want a legislative fix so that paraprofessionals who are injured on the job in the future are entitled to the same level of protection.

But I also want answers from our teacher trustees. The fact that the UFT is now taking legal action doesn’t mean we should stop asking questions about what happened earlier this year.

These paraprofessionals got hurt doing their jobs. They deserve to be made whole, and they deserve to know what the people elected to represent them were doing on their behalf.

So do the rest of us.

Let’s Talk About Termination Pay

On a completely different note, I shared a video this week about termination pay.

When you retire or resign from the NYC Department of Education, you can get paid for your unused CAR days. This is called termination pay, and sometimes you’ll hear it referred to as your final entitlement.

For teachers and other eligible pedagogical employees, the DOE pays you for half of your unused CAR days, up to a maximum of 200 accumulated days. The rate of payment is 1/200 of your salary at the time you retire or resign.

So, if you have 100 CAR days, you’ll get paid for 50. If you have 200 CAR days, you’ll get paid for 100.

Some of us also have vacation days left over from the spring of 2020. Those days are different. You get paid for those on a one-for-one basis, not a two-for-one basis.

Now, most of us don’t get all that money at once.

For UFT-represented pedagogical employees, termination pay comes in three installments:

The first check comes approximately two months after you leave the DOE.

The second check comes approximately 14 months after you leave.

The third and final check comes approximately 26 months after you leave.

Principals and assistant principals get their termination pay in one lump sum. However, if they don’t provide the required 90 days’ notice before retiring or resigning, that payment can be delayed for two years.

And here’s something you might not know.

Despite the fact that we’ve been getting our paychecks through direct deposit for years, your termination pay is going to come in the form of a paper check in the mail.

If you retire, those checks will be mailed to the address you have on file with TRS. If you resign, they’ll be mailed to the last address you had on file with the DOE.

So, before you leave the DOE, make sure your CAR and vacation day balances are correct, make sure you’ve filled out your termination pay application properly, and please make sure you have the correct address on file.

The last thing you want is a check for thousands of dollars sitting in a mailbox somewhere you haven’t lived in two years.

Book Your Private Pension Consultation

In a pension consultation with me, we’ll spend an hour looking closely at your pension, your TDA, and your retirement dates, and I’ll answer all the questions that matter to you. We’ll compare different scenarios so you can see what your choices would mean in dollars, and I’ll explain everything so it makes sense.

After the consultation, you’ll receive personalized reports with the calculations and comparisons we discussed, giving you something concrete to use as you make your retirement decisions.

Learn more and book your consultation at kazanskyconsulting.com.