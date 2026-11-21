Hi everyone,

This week, I have an update on my efforts to improve transparency in TRS trustee elections, a look at the new 2027 TDA contribution limits, and some important information about how working after retirement can affect your Social Security benefits.

I’ll also remind you about my upcoming TDA workshop on Monday evening, November 23.

TRS Election Transparency: I’m Not Giving Up

A couple of weeks ago, I wrote to the Executive Director and Board of Trustees of the NYC Teachers’ Retirement System about my concerns with how the 2026 TRS trustee election was conducted.

Having been a candidate in that election, I saw firsthand just how difficult it was for members to get basic information about the candidates, the election process, and even when and how they could vote.

My request to TRS was fairly simple. I wasn’t asking them to take over the election from the Department of Education or interfere with the process. I was asking TRS to serve as an additional, reliable source of election information for its own members.

I wanted members to have one place they could go to find information about the candidates, election dates, voting procedures, and other important details.

TRS declined.

In its response, TRS relied on its interpretation of the New York City Administrative Code to explain why it would not take on that role. I disagree with both the decision and the reasoning behind it. What disappoints me most is that TRS doesn’t even want to bother exploring whether there is a way to provide members with this information without “interfering” with the DOE’s responsibility for conducting the election.

These elections determine who represents you on a board responsible for overseeing an enormous amount of money dedicated to the retirement security of New York City educators. Members deserve better than having to rely on union endorsements, social media, or word of mouth to learn who is running.

And I’m not finished with this issue.

My next step is to bring these concerns directly to the mayor, schools chancellor, and City Council leadership. I’ll be asking them to make changes to the Administrative Code that would modernize the trustee election process and make it more transparent and accessible. In the meantime, I want the DOE to take additional steps to ensure that members have the information they need before voting.

If you’d like to read my original letter to TRS and the response I received, just comment LETTER below and I’ll send you copies.

New TDA Contribution Limits for 2027

The IRS has announced the retirement savings contribution limits for 2027, including the limits for the TRS Tax-Deferred Annuity (TDA) Program.

Beginning January 1, the general annual contribution limit increases from $24,500 to $25,500.

If you’re age 50 or older, you may also qualify for additional catch-up contributions. Here are the maximum annual amounts for 2027, including those catch-up contributions:

Under age 50: $25,500

Ages 50 through 59: $34,000

Ages 60 through 63: $37,250

Age 64 and older: $34,000

These are calendar-year limits, not school-year limits.

It’s also important to remember that your traditional TDA and Roth TDA contributions share the same annual limit. You can’t contribute the maximum to both separately. Contributions to another 403(b) or a 401(k) also count toward that combined limit.

However, the 457 Deferred Compensation Plan has a separate contribution limit. If you’re eligible to participate in both a 403(b) and a governmental 457 plan, you can contribute to both, subject to each plan’s limits.

Certain TRS members with at least 15 years of qualifying City employment may also be eligible for an additional service-based catch-up contribution of up to $3,000, subject to IRS and TRS requirements.

An important change for higher earners

For 2027, the earnings threshold for mandatory Roth catch-up contributions increases to $155,000.

If you are age 50 or older and earned $155,000 or more in Social Security wages from your employer during 2026, your age-based catch-up contributions in 2027 must be made to a Roth account rather than the traditional pre-tax TDA.

This is based on your qualifying wages from the previous calendar year, not simply your contractual base salary. Additional earnings, such as per-session pay, can matter.

Remember, these are maximum contribution limits, not amounts that everyone should necessarily be contributing. As I always say, contribute what you can reasonably afford. The important thing is to understand your options and make the most of them when you can.

You can review the 2027 contribution limits on the TRS website.

Working After Retirement? Don’t Forget About Social Security

I spend a lot of time talking about the earnings limits that can apply when a retired public employee returns to work. But there’s another set of rules that retirees need to understand, particularly if they’re collecting Social Security before reaching their full retirement age.

Social Security has its own earnings limits, completely separate from the rules governing your NYC pension.

For 2027, if you’re collecting Social Security and will remain below your full retirement age for the entire year, you can earn up to $25,560 from employment or self-employment without having your Social Security benefits reduced.

If you exceed that amount, Social Security will withhold $1 in benefits for every $2 you earn above the limit.

Your pension does not count toward this limit. Neither does income from investments or retirement accounts. Social Security is concerned with earnings from work.

There is also a different rule for the calendar year in which you reach full retirement age. In 2027, that higher earnings limit is $67,920, and Social Security withholds $1 for every $3 earned above that amount before the month you reach full retirement age.

Once you reach full retirement age, the Social Security earnings limit disappears. You can earn as much as you want without those earnings reducing your Social Security retirement benefits.

And the benefits withheld before full retirement age aren’t necessarily lost forever. Social Security recalculates your benefit when you reach full retirement age to account for months when benefits were withheld.

If you’re planning to work after retirement, make sure you’re looking at both sets of rules: those affecting your pension and those affecting your Social Security benefits.

You can find more information on the Social Security Administration’s website.

Monday, November 23: TDA and Retirement Savings Workshop

My next online workshop is coming up this Monday, November 23, at 7 p.m., and we’ll be focusing on the TDA and your retirement savings.

We’ll look at the traditional and Roth options available through the TRS TDA Program, including how contributions work, the investment choices available, and the rules you’ll need to understand as you approach retirement.

We’ll also discuss the 457 Deferred Compensation Plan, contribution limits, and some of the things to consider when deciding how much of your paycheck to put toward retirement savings.

Whether you’re just getting started with your TDA or have been contributing for years, I hope you’ll join me.

Monday, November 23, at 7 p.m.

Click here to register.

Book Your Private Pension Consultation

In a private pension consultation with me, we’ll spend an hour looking closely at your pension, TDA, and retirement dates, and I’ll answer the questions that matter to you.

We’ll compare different retirement scenarios so you can see what your choices would mean in actual dollars. I’ll explain the calculations and help you understand the financial impact of your options.

Afterward, you’ll receive personalized reports with the calculations and comparisons we discussed, giving you something concrete to review as you make your retirement decisions.

Learn more and book your consultation at kazanskyconsulting.com.