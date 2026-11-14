This week, I have updates on the DOE paystub and your TDA, my request for better TRS election information, and the new TDA contribution limits for 2027. Your latest TRS quarterly statements are also available, and I’ll explain where to find them and what’s changed. Plus, I’m sharing details about my November 23 workshop on traditional TDA, Roth, and other ways to save for retirement.

A clearer paystub, and why speaking up matters

On November 3, I posted a video about the DOE paystub and the confusing way TDA contributions were being listed. Members should be able to look at their paystub and understand where their money is going without having to decode it.

Since then, TRS has posted an instagram reel addressing the issue, and the DOE has actually changed the Roth contribution label from “ETIREMENT TDA T” to “TRS 403B ROTH.” That is a much clearer description of what the deduction actually is.

A label change might seem like a small thing. But when it involves money coming out of your paycheck, clear information matters. I’m glad to see the change, and I see it as a reminder of why calling attention to problems is worth doing because sometimes people actually listen and you can effect change.

I didn’t win this year’s TRS trustee election. But I haven’t stopped paying attention, asking questions, or speaking up for members. Losing an election doesn’t mean losing your voice.

If this is the difference I can help make from outside the boardroom, imagine what I could have done with a seat at the table.

TRS members deserve better election information

Speaking of the TRS trustee election, if you were following my campaign, you know I had serious concerns about how it was conducted, as did many of you. In my view, the process was unfair, and one of the biggest problems was how limited and controlled the flow of information to members was.

The DOE did as little as they legally could to abide by an ancient set of election rules that existed before the Great Depression. And the UFT leadership used its impressive financial power, member email lists, and paid representatives to push only one candidate, even though three UFT members ran for the position.

Members should have clear information about what the election is for, who’s running, when voting takes place, and how to vote. They shouldn’t have to piece it together by digging through social media or hope someone passes along all of the information, not just selected pieces.

Many problems with the election process need to be addressed by the DOE. But TRS can improve its own communication now, before the next election in spring 2027.

Earlier this week, I sent a letter to the TRS Board of Trustees asking for:

A dedicated election page on the TRS website , with election dates, petitioning information, and voting information.

An equal opportunity for candidates to introduce themselves , including their qualifications and their vision for TRS.

Direct communication throughout the election process, using email, mail, the website, and member accounts to keep members informed.

TRS already has ways to reach its members. I’m asking the system to use them so that basic election information reaches people directly.

I asked the board to discuss these requests in public session at its November 19 meeting and respond to me.

Having served as a trustee for nine years, I know how important the job is. Members deserve an election process that treats their participation as important, too.

UPDATE: On Friday afternoon, I received a response from TRS. I’m reviewing it now, and I’ll have a video soon explaining what they said and my thoughts on their response.

TRS updates: Higher 2027 contribution limits and new account statements

How much can you contribute to your TDA in 2027?

The IRS has announced higher contribution limits for 2027. The basic limit for the TRS TDA Program will increase from $24,500 to $25,500.

Your total 2027 contribution limit, based on your age at the end of the year:

Under 50: $25,500.

Ages 50–59: $34,000, including an $8,500 catch-up contribution.

Ages 60–63: $37,250, including an $11,750 catch-up contribution.

Age 64 and older: $34,000, including an $8,500 catch-up contribution.

These limits apply to your traditional TDA and Roth contributions combined. Having both accounts does not give you two separate contribution limits.

Certain members with at least 15 years of City employment may qualify to contribute up to another $3,000, subject to additional eligibility rules. That separate provision is not included in the table above.

There’s also a Roth rule to keep in mind. If you’re eligible for age-based catch-up contributions in 2027 and your 2026 wages from the employer sponsoring the plan (the DOE, for example) exceeded $155,000, those catch-up contributions must be made on an after-tax Roth basis. That requirement applies to the age-based catch-up portion, not automatically to your entire contribution.

Your new quarterly statements are available

TRS has announced that account statements through September 30, 2026 are now online, and they have a new look.

All nonretired members receive a QPP Account Summary for their pension account. If you participate in the TDA Program, you’ll also receive a separate TDA Account Summary, Roth Account Summary, or both, depending on which accounts you have.

To find your statements, log in to your TRS account and select Documents. If you contribute to both traditional TDA and Roth, make sure you open both statements so you’re looking at the full picture.

November 23 workshop: Your TDA and your retirement savings

Your pension is only part of your retirement picture. How much you save alongside it, and how you choose to invest those savings, can make a substantial difference in retirement.

My next workshop will focus on the traditional and Roth options in the TRS TDA Program, along with other retirement savings accounts, including the 457 plan.

I’ll explain the rules, contribution limits, and investment choices available through TRS. We’ll also talk about how much you can contribute and what to consider when deciding how much to save.

Monday, November 23, at 7 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

I hope you’ll join me.

Book your private pension consultation

In a pension consultation with me, we’ll spend an hour looking closely at your pension, TDA, and retirement dates, and I’ll answer the questions that matter to you. We’ll compare scenarios so you can see what your choices would mean in dollars, and I’ll explain everything so it makes sense.

Afterward, you’ll receive personalized reports with the calculations and comparisons we discussed, giving you something concrete to use as you make your retirement decisions.

Learn more and book your consultation at kazanskyconsulting.com.