This week, I will be hosting back-to-back workshops on April 28 and 29 for TRS members.

Tuesday’s workshop is all about the AGE 55 PROGRAM, that was enacted into law in 2008, and gave Tier 4 members the opportunity to retire early and avoid pension reductions.

I will cover:

The basics of 55/25 and 55/27

Who could opt-in and who couldn’t

What the contribution rates and rules are

What happens if you retire with less than, or more than, 25 or 27 years

and much more!

Register now for the AGE 55 Program presentation on Tuesday, April 28 at 5 PM

Wednesday’s workshop is an encore presentation of my FINANCIAL WELLNESS workshop for TRS members.

In that workshop, I will cover:

Financial planning and budgeting

Tips for spending and saving

Reducing and managing credit and debt

Retirement planning

and more!

Register now for FINANCIAL WELLNESS FOUNDATIONS on Wednesday, April 29 at 5 PM