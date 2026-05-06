David Kazansky

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David Kazansky
5h

Here is the link to the TRS Election memo sent by DOE in February 2026

https://infohub.nyced.org/docs/default-source/default-document-library/trs-regular-election-memo-2025-2026.pdf

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David Kazansky
5h

Here is the link to Administrative Code §13-507 that governs the TRS Trustee Election

https://codelibrary.amlegal.com/codes/newyorkcity/latest/NYCadmin/0-0-0-22363

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