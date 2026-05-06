There is still a great deal of confusion surrounding this year’s TRS Trustee election process.

Some principals have not even seen the election posting or the DOE instructions yet, and many TRS members are unsure about how voting will work in their schools. At this point, there are still many things about the election process that remain unclear or unknown. Tonight’s Zoom is an opportunity to review what we do know, examine the rules and guidance that have been issued so far, and try to answer as many questions as possible.

Tonight at 7 PM, I’ll be hosting a Zoom discussion to walk through:

The NYC law that governs the TRS Trustee election

The instructions and guidance the DOE has provided to schools

What schools appear to be expected to do

Questions surrounding voting logistics and access

How to help ensure every eligible TRS member in your school has a fair opportunity to vote

We’ll also discuss practical questions like:

What if your school hasn’t posted the election notice?

What if members are unclear about when or where voting will happen?

What should itinerant staff or members with unusual schedules do?

What can members do to help ensure the election is conducted fairly?

I cannot promise that I will have every answer, because many aspects of this election process are still developing and unclear. But I will do my best to explain the information currently available and help members better understand what to look for in their schools.

This is your pension system, and every TRS member deserves a meaningful opportunity to participate in choosing who represents them on the board.

Tonight — 7 PM on Zoom.

I hope you’ll join the conversation.