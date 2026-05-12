Tomorrow, Wednesday, May 13, TRS members across New York City will choose who will represent them on the Teachers’ Retirement System Board.

I’m asking you to put your trust in me and elect me, David Kazansky, to the TRS Board as your Teacher-Member Trustee.

Despite the massive promotional campaign behind another candidate and the DOE’s clumsy handling of this election, I need you to know something: this election is absolutely winnable. Because over the last several months, something incredible has happened.

Thousands of TRS members started paying attention after years, even decades, of being kept in the dark about their right to choose their own trustee. You started asking questions, doing your own research, and realizing that this election is not supposed to have a predetermined outcome.

This election belongs to the members of UFT, CSA, and PSC-CUNY. It belongs to you.

Over these last 3 and a half months, I have heard some incredible things. People have been messaging me and telling me: “I love your content.” “I never knew about this until I heard it from you.” “I know they want me to vote for someone else, but I am voting for you.”

And if TRS members vote tomorrow, we will win.

Not because of slogans. Not because of politics. But because TRS members finally understand what is at stake and have the opportunity to make the choice for themselves.

Your pension is one of the largest public retirement systems in the country. The TRS Board helps oversee billions of dollars in investments and plays a critical role in protecting the long-term retirement security of hundreds of thousands of educators.

Who sits on that board matters.

Experience matters. Independence matters. Transparency matters. And having a trustee who answers to the members instead of internal politics matters.

I served on the TRS Board for nine years. I know the work. I know the investments. I know the policies. And I know what’s at stake for every educator counting on this pension.

That is exactly the kind of trustee I was for three terms on the TRS Board, and exactly the kind of trustee I intend to be when I am elected again.

Tomorrow is about whether TRS members want an independent and experienced voice representing them on their pension board.

If you support this campaign and my effort to give power over the TRS back to its members, tomorrow is the day to act.

Vote. Remind your colleagues to vote. Make sure your school is actually holding the election — and if it isn’t, speak up. And make sure people understand that their vote matters.

Because if members show up and participate, this election can change things for the better.

Tomorrow, May 13, vote David Kazansky for Teacher-Member Trustee on the NYC Teachers’ Retirement System Board.

It’s your pension. Your vote. Your choice.