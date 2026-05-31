Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) and Red (Morgan Freeman) in The Shawshank Redemption

One of my favorite movies of all time is The Shawshank Redemption. I’m sure most of you have watched it at least once since it seemed for a while that it was on TV every time you turned it on. Whenever I flip through the channels (yes, I still have cable in addition to streaming), if it’s on, I stop and watch it.

The main message of the movie is the power of hope. But the movie has several different life lessons and wonderful scenes that touch on friendship, persistence, and more.

One scene in The Shawshank Redemption has nothing to do with escaping from prison, but it has been on my mind lately. When Andy Dufresne is first at Shawshank, the library is hardly a library at all. Andy, determined to make the prison library more substantial, writes letters to the state asking for money to improve it. Every week he sends another letter. For years, he gets nothing. Then, after six years, the state finally sends him a small amount of money, some books and records, and a letter that says, “We trust this will fill your needs. We now consider the matter closed. Please stop sending us letters.”

Andy could have taken that win and left it alone. But he didn’t. He understood something important. The fact that they finally responded did not mean the work was done. It meant the pressure had started to work. So instead of stopping, he started writing two letters a week. Over time, the state provided enough funding and materials to transform that meager library into something extraordinary.

I have been thinking about that scene a lot since the state budget was finalized last week. The improvements to Tier 6 are real. They matter and will help plenty of people in Tier 6. Lowering the retirement age for NYC and NYS members matters. Reducing contribution rates for the members of non-TRS pension systems matters. Nobody should pretend those changes are meaningless, because they are not. They happened because members, unions, advocates, and retirees kept pushing this issue and the politicians couldn’t ignore us.

As of June 2025, there were approximately 200,000 active Tier 6 members in NYCTRS and NYSTRS combined. Even if only a third of those members directly benefit from the changes enacted this year, that’s roughly 65,000 in-service educators and school-related professionals whose retirement security is better today than it was just a few weeks ago.

But the fact that Tier 6 was improved does not mean Tier 6 was fixed. That is the part we cannot lose sight of. Newer public employees are still working under a system that asks more of them and gives them less in return. Those problems didn’t disappear when the budget was signed. They are still a problem for recruitment, retention, and retirement security, and they are still terribly unfair. The normal retirement age is still higher than it is under earlier tiers. Tier 6 members still contribute more than colleagues doing the same jobs under older pension plans and for their entire careers. Early retirement reductions are close to double what they are in Tier 4, and the benefit calculation doesn’t match Tier 4 unless you work for 40 years before retiring.

We cannot allow Albany to treat the matter as closed. They made some changes, they improved some parts of Tier 6, and now they may expect everyone to stop sending letters, stop making calls, stop organizing, and stop demanding more. We cannot let that happen. The lesson from this budget is not that the fight is over. The lesson is that member-driven advocacy works.

We also cannot allow our unions to confuse progress with success. The improvements deserve recognition, but they should also be viewed as a reminder of how much work remains. For years, people were told Tier 6 could not be changed, even by our own unions. We were told it was too expensive, too complicated, too politically difficult, or just not going to happen. But it did happen. The law changed because people refused to let the issue disappear. That should not make us quieter. It should make us louder.

The budget is finalized, but the fight for a fair pension system is not. A partial victory is still a victory, but it is not a reason to walk away before the job is done. It is a reason to keep going.

As Red might have said if he were in Tier 6, “I guess it comes down to a simple choice, really. Get busy keeping the pressure on, or get busy pretending Tier 6 is fixed.”