Are you a Tier 6 member trying to make sense of your TRS pension?

Join me this Thursday at 7:00 PM for my Tier 6 workshop.

We’ll cover how your pension is calculated, when you can retire, early-retirement reductions, service credit, and some of the Tier 6 rules that can have a major impact on your retirement planning.

If retirement still feels years away, this is exactly the time to understand how the system works.

Thursday, October 1 at 7:00 PM

Register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/n7oaDeKATc627BTVfvjkag