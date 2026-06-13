New legislation changed the rules for Tier 6 members. But here’s the thing: not everyone benefits equally, and some members won’t see any difference at all. Knowing which camp you’re in — and why — could completely reshape how you think about your retirement timeline.

On Tuesday, June 16 at 5pm, I’m hosting a live virtual workshop breaking down exactly what changed, what didn’t, and what it means for every in-service Tier 6 TRS member — teachers, paraprofessionals, secretaries, counselors, principals, assistant principals, and all other TRS titles.

We’ll get into:

What’s actually new

Who benefits and who doesn’t

How the new rules interact with your specific situation

What’s still broken about Tier 6

If you’re in Tier 6 and still working, this workshop was built for you.

Register here: Click to reserve your spot

See you Tuesday

-David