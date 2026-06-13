Tier 6 Just Changed! Here’s What Every In-Service TRS Member Needs to Know.
Something significant happened to Tier 6 — and if you’re still working, it affects you directly.
New legislation changed the rules for Tier 6 members. But here’s the thing: not everyone benefits equally, and some members won’t see any difference at all. Knowing which camp you’re in — and why — could completely reshape how you think about your retirement timeline.
On Tuesday, June 16 at 5pm, I’m hosting a live virtual workshop breaking down exactly what changed, what didn’t, and what it means for every in-service Tier 6 TRS member — teachers, paraprofessionals, secretaries, counselors, principals, assistant principals, and all other TRS titles.
We’ll get into:
What’s actually new
Who benefits and who doesn’t
How the new rules interact with your specific situation
What’s still broken about Tier 6
If you’re in Tier 6 and still working, this workshop was built for you.
Register here: Click to reserve your spot
See you Tuesday
-David