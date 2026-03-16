Most TRS members already know about the traditional TDA.

But now there’s a Roth option, and many members are wondering:

What exactly is the Roth TDA?

How is it different from the traditional one?

Should I change my contributions?

Can I use both?

The basic idea sounds simple: pay taxes now instead of later.

But once you start looking at the details — contribution limits, tax treatment, investment options, and retirement withdrawals — the picture gets more complicated.

Why I’m hosting this workshop

The new Roth TDA option is a perfect example of something that sounds straightforward but raises a lot of important questions.

So I’m hosting a short workshop to walk through the basics.

What we’ll cover

In this session we’ll talk about:

• The difference between the pension and the TDA

• How Roth and traditional contributions actually work

• IRS contribution limits and how they apply to TRS members

• Investment options inside the TDA

• and more!

This is educational information only, not individualized financial or tax advice. But understanding the rules can help members make better decisions about their retirement planning.

Register for the workshop

If you’re interested in learning more, you can register here:

👉 Register now with this link!

And if you know other TRS members who might find this useful, please share the link with colleagues in your school so they can join too.

The more members understand their pension and TDA, the better prepared they are for retirement

.