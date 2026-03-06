Hello everyone,

Welcome to the first edition of The Long Game. From time to time, I come across articles about financial wellness, retirement planning, and pensions that are worth sharing. Every few weeks, I’ll send along a handful that I think are useful or interesting.

Building financial security is a long game. It happens through many small decisions over time—saving, planning, and understanding how money works.

Here are a few articles that caught my attention recently.

Can AI Chatbots Really Give Good Financial Advice?

Artificial intelligence tools are increasingly being used to answer financial questions—from budgeting to investing and retirement planning. But new research from MIT suggests that while AI can be helpful for learning basic concepts, the advice it provides can sometimes be incomplete or misleading when it comes to complex financial decisions. It’s a useful reminder that technology can be a helpful starting point, but important financial decisions still require careful thinking and good judgment.

Read the article → https://www.wsj.com/tech/ai/ai-chatbot-financial-advice-mit-2dc76348?st=121QfJ&reflink=desktopwebshare_permalink

Retirement in the City: Why Some People Choose to Stay

While many retirees relocate to lower-cost areas, others choose to remain in the cities where they built their lives and careers. For many people, the benefits—walkability, cultural life, access to healthcare, public transportation, and staying close to family and friends—can make city living worth the higher cost. For people thinking about retirement, it raises an important question: how much does lifestyle factor into where and how you want to live in the years ahead?

Read the article → https://www.wsj.com/lifestyle/retirement-in-the-city-ec764246?st=9rukC3&reflink=desktopwebshare_permalink

Protecting Your Nest Egg Is Just as Important as Building It

Saving for retirement is only part of the challenge. As retirement approaches, protecting what you’ve already accumulated becomes just as important as continuing to grow it. This article looks at strategies retirees use to manage risk—such as diversification and thoughtful withdrawal planning—to help ensure that savings last over the long term.

Read the article → https://www.kiplinger.com/personal-finance/protecting-your-nest-egg-matters-as-much-as-building-it

How Unexpected Expenses Can Disrupt Retirement Plans

Even well-designed retirement plans can be thrown off by what financial planners call “spending shocks.” Major home repairs, medical costs, or helping family members financially can quickly change the trajectory of a retirement plan. The article highlights why building flexibility into your financial plan—and preparing for the unexpected—can be just as important as saving consistently over time.

Read the article → https://www.morningstar.com/retirement/how-spending-shocks-affect-retirement-planning

Building Financial Resilience for the Unexpected

Financial resilience means being prepared to handle setbacks without derailing your long-term goals. This article discusses practical steps people can take—such as building emergency savings, reducing unnecessary debt, and maintaining adaptable financial plans. Strong financial habits can make it easier to navigate short-term challenges while staying focused on long-term stability.

Read the article → https://seattlemedium.com/building-financial-resilience-strategies/

The “Boring” Habits That Lead to a Strong Retirement

When it comes to retirement security, the habits that matter most are often the least exciting. Consistently saving, living within your means, avoiding unnecessary debt, and sticking with long-term investment plans may not be flashy—but over time they can make a tremendous difference. This article highlights how steady, disciplined financial behavior often does more for retirement success than trying to chase the next big opportunity.

Read the article → https://www.kiplinger.com/retirement/boring-habits-that-will-make-you-rich-in-retirement

If you come across an article you think others might find useful, feel free to send it my way. I’m always looking for thoughtful pieces to include in future editions.

Until next time—keep playing the long game.

— David Kazansky