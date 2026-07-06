Hello everyone,

I hope you are enjoying your summer.

While I was running to serve as your TRS trustee, I said that whether I won or lost, I would continue providing members with useful pension information. Schools may be closed for the summer, but that does not mean your pension and retirement questions have disappeared.

I’m keeping that promise and offering four free workshops this summer.

These workshops were created primarily for members of the New York City Teachers’ Retirement System who are still working and have not yet retired. However, everyone is welcome to attend.

Here is a quick guide to which workshops may apply to you:

The Truth About Tier 6

Understanding Tier 4

Making the Most of Your TDA

Can I Retire Yet?

Each workshop and registration link is listed below.

THE TRUTH ABOUT TIER 6

Wednesday, July 8 at 7:00 p.m.

Learn how Tier 6 works, including retirement eligibility, benefit calculations, contributions, penalties and recent changes affecting members. (NYCTRS & NYSTRS members)

Register for The Truth About Tier 6

MAKING THE MOST OF YOUR TDA

Tuesday, July 21 at 7:00 p.m.

Learn how the Tax-Deferred Annuity Program works and how your contribution rate, investment choices, loans and retirement decisions can affect your account. (NYCTRS members)

Register for Making the Most of Your TDA

UNDERSTANDING TIER 4

Thursday, August 6 at 7:00 p.m.

Learn how Tier 4 pension benefits are calculated, when you can retire, how age reductions work and how the 55/25 and 55/27 programs affect eligible NYC TRS members.

Register for Understanding Tier 4

CAN I RETIRE YET?

Tuesday, August 25 at 7:00 p.m.

This workshop will help you think through whether you are financially, emotionally and practically ready to retire. We will discuss pension eligibility, full and reduced benefits, identity, purpose, relationships and what daily life may look like after retirement. (NYCTRS members)

Register for Can I Retire Yet?

I will be offering additional workshops in the fall, so do not worry if you cannot attend one of these summer sessions.

Please share this information with friends, colleagues and loved ones who may find these workshops useful.

Enjoy the rest of your summer, and get some well-earned rest before September.