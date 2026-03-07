David Kazansky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Educators of NYC's avatar
Educators of NYC
8h

The cost will be closer to 300 million. There are not 20k full time paras … the numbers are much more, including sub paras who will receive this, as well.

It’s fascinating to read Goodman and his Tier 1 pension lecture us about what is enough.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Diane's avatar
Diane
9h

Down to the bone anylsis!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Kazansky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture