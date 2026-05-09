With the TRS election only a few days away, rank-and-file members of CSA and UFT have been seeking clarification from the NYC Department of Education. And they are finding out much more than the DOE shared in their initial instructions to principals at the start of the week.

Here are the 5 clarifications with screenshots of the email communications as proof:

1 - Principals May Change The Time of the Election

Queens HS District Representative, James Vasquez, sent an email to the Chapter Leaders in his district, citing an email from the DOE to a principal. The principal requested to change the time of the election and sent the request to their Superintendent. The DOE replied that principals can adjust voting times on Wednesday as long as it does not interfere with instruction.

2 - Teachers Assigned and Transferred Contributors Can Vote in Their Schools

Teachers Assigned, intinerant DOE employees, and transferred contributors who are TRS members may vote in the school where they are physically working on Wednesday, May 13. The email provided was specifically about transferred contributors, but we have received similar confirmation on other titles.

3 - Roles for Staff on TRS Election Day

The rules for the TRS trustee election require a chairperson, secretary, and tellers to be selected for the election meeting on Wednesday, May 13. The email below confirms that these roles may overlap if necessary.

4 - Non-School Sites for Voting

Any TRS member not assigned to a school on Wednesday, May 13, may vote at other DOE sites (e.g., Tweed and 65 Court Street). For these sites, the voting will take place at 3 PM. The sites are listed below.

5 - UFT Representatives and Officers May Vote

Any UFT representative or officer who would like to vote in the TRS trustee election may do so at the non-school sites listed earlier.

Thank you to everyone who has been working to get clarity on the rules for this important election. If you, or someone you know, has email proof of other clarifications that will help make the TRS trustee election fair and accessible, please take a screenshot and email it to me at davidkaznyc@gmail.com so I can share it with all TRS voters in the city.

And remember to vote for David Kazansky for NYC TRS Trustee on May 13!