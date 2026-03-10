Over the weekend, I was in Albany with about 15,000 union members rallying to Fix Tier 6.

It was powerful to see so many educators and union members come together because they care deeply about their retirement security.

Advocacy matters. But understanding how your pension actually works matters too.

That’s why I continue to host pension and retirement workshops for NYC educators. My goal is simple: help members better understand the NYC Teachers’ Retirement System so they can make informed decisions about their future.

My next workshop is on Thursday, March 12 at 4:30 PM. In this upcoming virtual workshop, we’ll cover:

• Pension tiers and what they mean for your retirement

• Service credit and vesting

• Retirement eligibility and reduced vs. unreduced pensions

• The difference between the Qualified Pension Plan and the TDA

• TDA contribution limits and investment options for the Roth and Traditional TDA

If you’ve attended one of my sessions before, you already know these workshops are designed to be clear, practical, and easy to follow.

If you’d like to join this one, you can register here:

And if you know a colleague who could benefit from learning more about their pension, feel free to pass this along.

David Kazansky