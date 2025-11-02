My mother loves a sale more than anyone I have ever met. Not because she wants more stuff, but because she’s always believed that saving is a kind of wisdom. In her mind, finding a bargain, any bargain, is the responsible thing to do for her family. Missing out on the opportunity to save a few cents here or there was not an option.

I grew up about two hours northwest of New York City. My father was a bartender at one of the Borscht Belt hotels popularized in Dirty Dancing, and he was the union shop steward at the hotel where he worked. My mother had worked as a legal secretary before giving up her job to raise my brothers and me. We weren’t rich, but we never went without. My dad made enough for my mom to stay home, and my parents were careful about how they spent what they had.

My maternal grandmother lived through the Great Depression, and that shaped how she saw money. To her, money was something that could disappear at any time. She passed that mindset down to my mother, who believed that being smart with money meant always finding a way to save. No matter what.

The thrill of the sale

Back then, our local Shop Rite – and before that Great American – ran all kinds of “buy more, save more” deals. If you bought five cans of soup, you got the sixth free. My mother couldn’t resist. Even if she only needed one can, she would buy the five so she could get that free one. And because those kinds of deals were everywhere, she bought extras of almost everything.

This was long before warehouse stores like Costco or Sam’s Club. Buying in bulk wasn’t the norm. But soon, our garage looked like a miniature supermarket. The garage floor was filled with soup, crackers, paper plates, cleaning supplies, salad dressing, and more. It got so unwieldy that my father eventually had to hire a carpenter to build shelving along the walls because there was no room left for his car.

We used to joke about it and still do when the family gets together for the holidays. She would send us to get salad dressing from the basement, and we would come back holding a bottle that had expired five years earlier. It became a family comedy routine, but behind it was something real. My mother wanted to make sure we were always prepared, that we would never have to go without.

When saving becomes spending

The funny thing is, I’m not sure my mother actually saved any money doing this. Much of what she bought was eventually thrown out. She probably spent more chasing the deals than she would have if she had simply bought what we needed.

Her story reminds me that our sense of financial wellness starts early. The habits and beliefs we inherit shape how we spend, save, and even worry about money. My mom thought she was protecting our future, but sometimes our good intentions can get in the way of real financial health and well-being.

What financial wellness really means

Financial wellness isn’t about grabbing every sale or stocking up for the apocalypse. It’s about knowing what truly adds value to your life and what doesn’t. It’s about balance, awareness, and confidence, not just coupons and discounts.

If that idea resonates with you, I invite you to join me on Wednesday, November 19, at 5 PM for a free online Financial Wellness Workshop. We’ll talk about practical, everyday ways to manage your money, reduce debt, and plan for the future.

My mom is in her eighties now, and while she still can’t resist a good sale, she no longer fills the garage. She is proof that it is never too late to make smarter financial choices and that small changes can make a big difference at any age.

Interested in learning more?

Join me on Wednesday, November 19, at 5 PM for a free online Financial Wellness Workshop. Register now!