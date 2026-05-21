Most people don’t walk down the aisle expecting money to be the thing that ends a marriage.

But too often, it is.

Not because anyone was malicious. Not because of some dramatic betrayal. But because two people who genuinely loved each other stopped being honest about the financial reality they were living in.

One partner takes over the finances and the other opts out. Debt grows while everyone pretends it isn’t there. A job loss gets hidden out of shame. We’re fine becomes something you say on autopilot, long after it stops being true.

Slowly, trust erodes, and eventually the relationship collapses.

The Cars She Never Knew About

I keep thinking about something a friend told me years ago after her husband passed away.

They’d had a long, loving marriage. His thing was buying cars at auction. He loved and collected them and put them in storage garages all over the state to fix and sell down the road. His early and unexpected death was hard for her, personally and financially. Suddenly, his income was gone, and these cars were assets she could sell to help fill that financial hole.

The problem was that she had no idea how many cars were out there or where they were. The one person who knew was gone.

Money that could have helped support her retirement as a widow became tangled up in a world she knew very little about because those finances had always belonged entirely to him.

She’d never really asked, and he’d never really explained.

That story keeps coming back to me because it’s not dramatic. It’s just quiet, sad, and far too common.

Financial Infidelity

Two things I’ve read recently gave language to this in ways I haven’t been able to shake.

The first is a Wall Street Journal piece on financial infidelity, where people hide financial behavior from a partner. It opens with a woman whose first sign that her marriage was in trouble was stray gambling charges in a shared checking account, small at first, then more. As one divorce lawyer told the Journal, “Many people are leading separate financial lives, or one spouse is in the dark. All of a sudden you might find out that the marital pot you thought was of one value might be substantially less.”

The second is Belle Burden’s memoir Strangers, which recently hit number one on the New York Times bestseller list and has clearly touched a nerve. Burden, a Harvard-educated lawyer, describes handing over complete financial management of their lives to her husband — signing tax returns without reading them and purchasing homes with her trust funds while remaining largely disconnected from the broader financial picture.



When her marriage collapsed at the start of COVID, she suddenly found herself navigating not only heartbreak but financial realities she had never fully understood. According to the Journal, even financial professionals said the book prompted many readers — especially women — to take a more active role in understanding their own finances.

Because the underlying story isn’t really about wealth.

It’s about trust, dependence, and what happens when one person slowly stops participating in the financial reality of their own life.

Facing Reality Together

The couples who navigate money well aren’t necessarily the ones with the most of it. They’re the ones who’ve made it safe to talk honestly about it — the debt that got out of hand, the fear about retirement, the spending that happens when someone is stressed, sad, or feeling unseen.

Surveys have found that large numbers of Americans in committed relationships say they do not fully know or understand their partner’s financial situation. That’s probably less surprising than we want to admit. What’s more surprising is how rarely people talk about it until something breaks.

So talk about debt before it’s overwhelming. Talk about retirement before the window closes. Talk about fear and uncertainty instead of performing confidence that neither of you actually feels.

In a healthy relationship, these conversations shouldn’t feel like interrogations. They should feel like planning a future together.

The Wall Street Journal piece and Strangers are both worth your time. Not because your relationship is necessarily in trouble, but because the couples who survive difficult financial moments usually are not the ones who never had them.

They’re the ones who decided to face them together.