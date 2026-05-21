David Kazansky

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Cathy DeLuca
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Your article, well written, is definitely an eye-opener to so many people who will hate to admit “hits home!”Thanks for bringing this necessary unspoken important personal issue to the forefront of every relationship!

Cathy

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