I am proud to announce the launch of Kazansky Consulting , an independent pension consulting service for UFT, CSA, and PSC-CUNY members of the New York City Teachers’ Retirement System.

Of all the work I did during my years with the teachers’ union, providing pension consultations was always among the most meaningful. I valued the opportunity to sit down with members, help them understand a complicated system, and give them a clearer picture of what retirement might look like.

Although my career with the union has ended, my desire to do that work has not.

I was selected by the union to become an after-school pension consultant for members in 2000 while teaching at my public school in the Bronx during the day. In 2014, I joined my union’s Pension Department as a full-time pension representative. In that role, I helped train and educate the UFT’s pension consultants, ensuring they stayed current on changing rules and had the knowledge and skills to provide members with accurate, useful guidance. I provided workshops online and in schools on the pension, TDA, and financial wellness.

I also served as a Teacher-Member Trustee on the TRS Board for nine years. That experience gave me an unusually close view of how the retirement system operates and an opportunity to help shape its work while keeping the interests of members at the center of my decisions.

When I ran for trustee earlier this year, I presented workshops and created social media content to give members a firsthand look at the knowledge and experience I could offer. Throughout the campaign and after it ended, people kept asking me the same question: “Do you provide one-on-one pension consultations?”

Until now, the answer was no.

That changes today.

I have taken more than two decades of pension knowledge and hands-on experience serving TRS members and made it available through Kazansky Consulting. It is designed for members who want to go beyond a basic pension estimate and gain a clearer, more personalized understanding of their benefits, their choices, and the path ahead.

More Than a Pension Estimate

A pension estimate is only the starting point.

A number on a page does not necessarily tell you whether one retirement date makes more sense than another, how a payment option could affect both you and your beneficiary, or how your income in retirement may compare with what you currently bring home.

That is where my consultations come in.

Depending on your circumstances and where you are in your career, your consultation may include:

A personalized estimate of your NYC TRS pension based on current rules and the information you provide

A review of your service credit and Final Average Salary

Comparisons of potential retirement dates and how timing could affect your benefit

An explanation of the different pension payment options, including choices involving a beneficiary

A comparison of your estimated take-home income while working and in retirement

An analysis of terminal leave or termination pay

A personalized look at your TDA and how it fits into your broader retirement picture

Answers to the pension questions that are most important to you

After the consultation, you will receive a personalized report with the analyses we completed and a summary of the major issues we discussed. You will not have to rely on memory or hurriedly written notes once the meeting is over.

This is not a one-size-fits-all presentation or a quick calculation. It is a one-on-one consultation built around your information, your questions, and the decisions you may eventually face, with the depth and personalization needed to help you plan for retirement with greater confidence.

Your personalized report will be sent to you via email following your pension consultation.

How to Book a Consultation

To schedule an appointment, visit KazanskyConsulting.com and click Book Your Consultation.

Choose an available date and time for your one-hour virtual consultation and pay a small booking fee. That fee reserves your appointment and is credited toward the total cost of the consultation.

After booking, you will receive a confirmation email explaining what to do next. You will be asked to provide information about your employment, pension, TDA, retirement goals, and the questions you would most like to address. You will also receive a secure Dropbox link through which you can submit the documents needed for my review.

I will review your information and prepare your personalized analysis before we meet. This allows us to spend our time together understanding what the numbers mean, comparing relevant scenarios, and answering your questions rather than gathering basic information.

We will then meet one-on-one by Zoom to review your pension and discuss the issues that matter most to you.

A New Chapter

For me, launching Kazansky Consulting is more than starting a new business. It is a continuation of work I have valued for more than two decades: helping NYC educators and school-related professionals better understand the retirement system they have spent their careers paying into and depending upon.

I built this service because TRS members deserve the time, attention, and personalized information needed to understand their pensions. I am excited to begin this next chapter and once again sit down one-on-one with members to help them plan for their retirement.

Whether retirement is approaching or still several years away, knowing where you stand can help you identify questions, understand your choices, and see how the decisions you make today may affect the years ahead.

If you are ready to schedule a consultation now or simply want to learn more, visit KazanskyConsulting.com. And if you know a UFT, CSA, or PSC-CUNY member who could benefit from this service, please share this announcement with them.

Kazansky Consulting. Understand your pension. Plan your path to retirement.