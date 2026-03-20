Financial Wellness Starts with Clarity

For most of my life, no one ever really taught me how money works.

Like a lot of people, I learned through trial and error—some good decisions, some not so good. Over time, I started to realize that financial stress doesn’t usually come from one big mistake. It comes from a lack of clarity. Not knowing what to focus on, or how all the pieces fit together.

That’s what this workshop is about.

Financial Wellness Foundations is designed to help you step back and get a clearer picture of your financial life. We’ll look at how to set meaningful goals, understand your spending habits, and think about your finances across the short, mid, and long term—because timing matters more than most people realize.

We’ll also spend time on the practical side of things—the tools and habits that actually make a difference day to day. That includes building a simple, workable budget (not something complicated that you’ll abandon after a week), understanding what you own and what you owe, and getting a clearer picture of your overall financial position.

From there, we’ll look at how your spending decisions line up with your goals. Not in a judgmental way—but in a way that helps you see what’s working, what’s not, and where small changes can have a real impact over time.

We’ll also touch on how retirement fits into the bigger picture—so you can see how the decisions you’re making now connect to your future.

The goal isn’t to overhaul your entire financial life overnight. It’s to give you a clearer framework so you can make more intentional, informed decisions going forward.

If you’re an in-service TRS member, this is built with you in mind. Retirees are welcome as well.

📅 Tuesday, March 24

⏰ 4:30 PM

REGISTER HERE

Make smarter decisions with your money—starting this Tuesday.