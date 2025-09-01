Tomorrow, I return to the classroom after 19 years of dedicated and loyal service to the UFT as a union representative. This change was not my choice, and I want as many people as possible to know that.

In late June, I was one of several UFT representatives who were told our services were no longer needed. I cannot speak for these others whose removal from union service I believe was wrong. I will only speak for myself. The President of the UFT decided that the hundreds of thousands of in-service UFT members and retirees would be better off without me around. That my contributions as a full-time union rep for nearly 2 decades – longer if you count my PM staff work – amount to nothing as long as it satisfies Michael Mulgrew’s deep and dark emotional need to hurt those who do not conform to his definition of unquestioning devotion and fealty.

No reason was given for the termination of my union leave, other than “Mulgrew has decided not to renew” it. You may ask yourself why I didn’t ask my former boss why he chose to end my UFT employment so unexpectedly. Trust me, I would have if the “most powerful” local union president in the country had the courage to have the meeting with me himself. I would have even felt a modicum of respect if one of our staff directors had been in the room. But no. None of the people our membership elected to lead our union were present at my meeting. Nor was I afforded any representation. I was simply given 3 choices: retire, go back to a school, or just plain quit.

I do want to be clear that the fact that I’m not unemployed at 55 years of age highlights the value of collective bargaining and the strength of the union beyond any one leader. I am grateful for the ability to go back into the classroom where my journey began back in 1995. Although I would have preferred to enter the twilight of my career continuing the work I still care about so much, I am looking forward to the challenge of educating public school children again. I have to admit I am nervous and anxious to step back into teaching. It has been a very, very long time and I want to do my best and give my 5th grade students in the Bronx every chance for success in and outside of my classroom. It know it won’t be easy, but I will give it my all.

I believe that teaching, and the hard-working people who support and enrich it, should be the heart of our union’s work. I must question the values of a union leader who believes exiling representatives to the classroom is some form of punishment. Perhaps Michael Mulgrew thinks that what the majority of dues-paying UFT members do for a living is so horrible that it would be the ideal form of payback for some perceived slight. Thankfully, there are rules, regulations and benefits provided to me as a union member that I am deeply grateful to still have. Although I am sure if he could have found a way to strip me of those, he would have.

Still, my love for the labor movement and even for the UFT is as strong as it has always been, which seems crazy to say after what has happened to me. But a union is more than a cruel union president who chooses to rule through fear and intimidation with his small gaggle of sycophants.

I imagine my expulsion is meant to serve as an example to UFT staff. But what meaning can be inferred or pitfall avoided when my dismissal was without explanation? Where is the teachable moment?

Opposition to arbitrary and capricious behavior, policy, and leadership is what led me and many others to union work. I find it terribly unfortunate that you are expected to abandon those principles once you are part of the UFT corporation. There are so many full time and part time reps – and support staff - at the UFT that I am indebted to and in awe of. It was wonderful to work alongside many of them these many years. I had the pleasure to collaborate with true unionists who always choose to do what is right for members even when they get push back internally. If any of them are reading this, I hope they are not deterred from being the absolute best advocates for our members and never take them for granted or treat them as stepping stones to perceived power and authority within the UFT.

As I look back at my UFT career, I have no regrets. Nor do I think I am exaggerating to say that I was damn good at what I did. I helped tens of thousands of members through minor complications and major obstacles. There are ongoing policies and programs in place at the UFT and DOE that were created with me, and by me, that truly benefit our members and the students we serve. Looking back at my early work as Chapter Leader, a rep at the Bronx UFT, as director of the UFT Safety & Health Department and then with Pension Department makes me beam with pride. Most recently, it was an incredible honor and privilege to serve as a Trustee on the TRS Board for 3 terms.

The roles and titles I had over the years allowed me to help members in numbers and ways I never dreamed possible. I am disappointed that Michael Mulgrew has decided to end that chapter of my career so abruptly. But I have realized something else in this moment; I don’t require a title or permission to continue doing good for members of the UFT. My role at the UFT may have ended, but my dedication to improving members’ lives has not. Once I’ve found my rhythm in the classroom, I’ll figure out how I can continue to be a resource to my fellow UFT members and put my knowledge and experience to good use.