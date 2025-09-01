David Kazansky

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Nanette Rosario's avatar
Nanette Rosario
Sep 1

Thank you for giving your best, and for your unwavering commitment and loyalty. I thank you for the opportunity to work alongside you doing what we loved best, helping our members! I wish you much success and happiness in your new journey.

Always,

Nan

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Marissa Solomon's avatar
Marissa Solomon
Sep 1

The positive impact you leave cannot be erased. Even if all mention of you is removed and no one ever learns your name, you still did what you did, and did a damned good job of it, and NO ONE can take that away from you. It sucks when those who should be singing your praises are tuning (and turning) you out, but I think this is the way of the world. Tragic Optimism is what one of our family coined it. Nolite te bastardes carborundorum.

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