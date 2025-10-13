David Kazansky

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Arthur Goldstein's avatar
Arthur Goldstein
Oct 13

You’re a brave man to teach elementary school. I’ve always respected elementary teachers because I don’t think I’d be up to the task. I had a sense, when they asked me at Court St. that I’d be better off teaching high school. Of course, at that time, I had never taught in a classroom at all.

As for your ELLs, at that age they should soak up English like sponges. And you’re doing them a great service by speaking English to them. They will very much need it, and you may well be their only source of actual conversation.

I was always startled that Unity mustered the audacity to say, “We do the work,” as a motto. We in the classrooms do the work, my brother, and without us, folks stuck in ivorty towers would need to go out and get REAL jobs.

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Mary Lou's avatar
Mary Lou
Oct 14

Love your door deco! and your generosity of time and talent. Keep on keeping on!

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