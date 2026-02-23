I am running as an independent candidate for Trustee of the Teachers’ Retirement System.

I want to be clear about why.

This campaign is about one thing: returning to work that I did well — work that matters deeply to me and to over 200,000 members and retirees. TRS members relied on my judgment and entrusted me with three consecutive terms as Trustee, a responsibility I did not, and will not, take lightly. I am ready to do that work again.

Serving as a Trustee on the Teachers’ Retirement System of the City of New York board was one of the most serious responsibilities of my professional life. It required diligence, focus, preparation, and the willingness to question established practices when necessary. I approached that responsibility with discipline and respect for the fiduciary obligation owed to every member.

Serving in that role was about stewardship — protecting a promise made to members over decades of service. The pension is deferred compensation. It represents a lifetime of work in New York City schools. Being entrusted with oversight of that promise was something I took personally and seriously every single day.

That remains my motivation.

A Record of Service

For more than 25 years, I served the United Federation of Teachers in multiple capacities: part-time staffer, full-time representative, pension specialist, department head, trustee.

As a PM staffer in the Bronx UFT office, I conducted hundreds of preliminary and final pension consultations. I represented members in grievances and arbitrations as a special representative, and later, as Director of Safety and Health, I created and led initiatives including the BRAVE campaign and DASA training. Throughout my years as a UFT representative, I trained chapter leaders, paraprofessionals, and multiple functional chapters across our union. I served as a TRS Trustee for nine years and was elected to three consecutive terms with the overwhelming support of the Delegate Assembly. I also worked directly to shape our Tier 6 campaign and was entrusted to explain its details clearly to the Delegates when it mattered most.

Those facts stand on their own. They establish that I have experience, institutional knowledge, and a demonstrated commitment to the work.

Throughout that work, I tried to approach members and colleagues with honesty, compassion, and humor. Pension conversations can be stressful. Union advocacy can be tense. I believed then, and still believe, that you can be serious about responsibility without losing your humanity.

What Independence Means

I am running as an independent candidate. Membership in, or support from, any caucus or group does not define me or my candidacy. My choice to run does not require approval. It requires the confidence of the membership.

This campaign is about earning that confidence directly.

Independence, in the context of trusteeship, is not about separation or opposition. It is about judgment. Trustees are elected to evaluate complex financial and governance decisions based on facts, analysis, and long-term impact. That responsibility requires the willingness to ask questions, review assumptions carefully, and make decisions grounded in fiduciary duty.

Independence does not mean standing alone. It means engaging fully, deliberating thoughtfully, and voting according to one’s best judgment in the interest of members and retirees. The obligation is to the health and sustainability of the pension fund, and ultimately to the people whose retirement security depends on it.

If choosing to run independently is viewed by some as opposition, I cannot control that interpretation. What I can control is the tone and substance of my campaign. It will remain focused on pension governance, fiduciary responsibility, transparency, member education, and choice — the choice TRS members have to select their own trustee

.

The Obligation of Trusteeship

TRS Trustees oversee over $130 billion in assets. They evaluate actuarial assumptions that affect contribution rates and long-term funding stability. They make decisions that reverberate for decades. Those responsibilities demand preparation, intellectual independence, and the willingness to look toward the future to preserve and protect our pension benefits.

I have done this work before. I know the board structure and dynamics. I understand the investment and actuarial frameworks. I have represented members in complex retirement decisions for years. I am still a working educator and a member of TRS. My retirement security is tied to the same decisions as yours.

For that reason, I believe the position of Trustee demands:

• Active, engaged oversight

• Deep knowledge of the system

• Independence of judgment

• The ability to analyze actuarial and investment issues

• The willingness to communicate clearly with members

• A commitment to fiduciary duty above political loyalty

This campaign is about returning to that engagement.

Members deserve a Trustee who sees the role not as a title, but as the serious responsibility it is.

This is your pension. This is your choice.

I am asking for the opportunity to serve you again.

To appear on the ballot, I must first collect the required petition signatures from in-service TRS members. If you are eligible, I would appreciate your support in signing and helping circulate a petition so that members have the opportunity to make this choice.

To download and print my petitions, click here.

For information about me and to learn more about the campaign, visit WeTrustDavid.org

To sign up for my financial wellness workshop on Feb 25, click here!

REGISTER NOW