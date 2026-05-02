The election for the NYC Teachers’ Retirement System (TRS) Board of Trustees is quickly approaching, and it’s important that every eligible member understands how the process works inside your school.



What is the election about?

There are 3 teacher-members on the 7-member TRS board. Each year, active TRS members have the right to elect one trustee to represent them on the Board. The term is three (3) years. One elected trustee seat is open each year.

Who is eligible to vote?

All active TRS members in UFT, CSA, and PSC-CUNY are eligible to vote in this election. Retirees are not able to vote in this election.

Why this matters:

TRS trustees oversee investments, policies, and the long-term health of the pension system. The decisions made at the board level directly impact your retirement security.

1. Look for the Official Posting by May 6

By May 6, there must be an official notice posted in your school announcing the TRS election.

This posting should be clearly visible and accessible to staff. It will include key information about the election and the list of candidates in random order.

If you do not see this posting, raise it immediately.

Ask your principal or supervisor directly.

Transparency here matters.

2. The Election Is In-School and By Secret Ballot

The TRS election will take place on May 13, and it will be conducted:

In your school

By paper ballot

As a secret ballot election

Your vote is private. No one should be:

Watching how you vote

Asking you how you voted

Pressuring you to vote for a specific candidate

If that happens, it undermines the integrity of the election.

3. Who Runs the Election?

Your principal is responsible for overseeing the election.

They may also assign that responsibility to another staff member.

Either way, the expectation is that the process is handled fairly and professionally.

You can refer to the January 2006 DOE memorandum for the official lnaguage regarding the TRS election.

4. You Have a Right to Ask Questions

You do not have to be a chapter leader or hold any formal role to ask about the election.

If you have questions about:

When voting will take place

Where voting will happen

How the process will be run

Ask.

This is your election.

5. If Your Schedule or Work Location Varies, Plan Ahead

If you:

Are an itinerant teacher or service provider

Travel between locations or are in a non-school setting

Are a PSC-CUNY member

Have any schedule that differs from a typical full-day, single-site assignment

Ask in advance:

Where you are expected to vote

What time you can vote on May 13

Do not assume it will be obvious or communicated to you. Get clarity ahead of time so you don’t miss your opportunity to vote.

6. Signing a Petition Does NOT Lock Your Vote

If you signed a nominating petition for a candidate, that does not mean you are required to vote for that person. Your signature simply provided that candidate with a chance to be on the ballot.

You are free to vote for whoever you believe should represent you on the TRS Board.

Your vote is your choice. Full stop.

7. You Can Request a Candidate Discussion

If 10% of your staff requests it, your school must hold a candidate discussion meeting.

This is an opportunity for members to:

Hear about all candidates

Ask questions

Make an informed decision

I will also be sharing a short video that can be shown during these meetings or with your staff, so everyone has access to clear information about my background and approach to the role.

For now, you can watch and share the video I made announcing my campaign in February.

8. Be an Informed Voter

Voting is important. Being an informed voter matters most of all.

So, even if your school does not hold a candidate discussion, or you want to learn more on your own, take the time to review information about the candidates before May 13.

You can learn more about your pension and why I am running for TRS Trustee now through my posts on:

👉 Follow me and review the information so you can make the decision that’s right for you.

9. No One Should Be Telling You How to Vote

This is worth stating plainly and repeatedly:

No one should pressure you

No one should monitor your ballot

No one should make you feel obligated to vote a certain way

If that’s happening, it undermines the integrity of the election.

10. Make a Plan to Vote on May 13

This election determines who helps oversee your pension — a system that affects your financial future.

At a minimum, every member should expect:

Clear communication

A fair process

The ability to vote freely

If any part of that is missing in your school, speak up.

And don’t leave your vote to chance.

Know where you will vote

Know when you will vote

Make sure you have the time set aside to do it

Your participation is what makes this process meaningful.

Your pension. Your voice. Your choice.

Vote freely. Vote informed. Vote on May 13.