Respect Means Retirement Security
Today, the UFT is hosting its annual luncheon to celebrate paraprofessionals and highlight the progress being made on an annual $10,000 Respect check.
21 hrs ago
David Kazansky
The Long Game with David Kazansky
Financial wellness, retirement insights, and useful reads for educators
Mar 6
David Kazansky
February 2026
A Decision Grounded in Responsibility
I am running as an independent candidate for Trustee of the Teachers’ Retirement System.
Feb 23
David Kazansky
A Real Choice for NYC TRS Members: Why I'm Running for Trustee
What’s at stake for 230,000 public educators and $130 billion in retirement assets
Feb 4
David Kazansky
November 2025
My Mother and the Myth of “Saving Money”
How her love of a good deal taught me a lifelong lesson about financial wellness
Nov 2, 2025
David Kazansky
October 2025
Back in the NYCPS Groove
Returning to the classroom reminded me why I fell in love with this work. I may be disappointed in the UFT’s leadership, but I’m still here for my…
Oct 13, 2025
David Kazansky
September 2025
Back To Where It All Began
It's time for me to get a few things off my chest about my forced departure from the UFT and reflect on my decades of proud union service.
Sep 1, 2025
David Kazansky
